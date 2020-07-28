Plaque symbolizes progress for people with disabilities

Members of the disabilities community, those who work alongside them and two local politicians joined Monday morning in a ceremony to unveil a new plaque on the site of what at one time was called the Indiana School for Feeble Minded Youth.

The event commemorated the 30th anniversary Sunday of the Americans with Disabilities Act, also known as the ADA.

The law changed the world for people with disabilities by ensuring they have the same rights and opportunities as others if they face discrimination, said Patti Hays, chief executive officer of the AWS Foundation in Fort Wayne.

The foundation provides grants to advance community among people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities.

Both Republican Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters and Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, a Democrat, spoke about personal connections to the school, which was referred to as the State School for many years before it was torn down in the early 1980s and replaced by Bob Arnold Northside Park.

Peters recalled his brother, now deceased, who was a resident there, and Henry remembered his father, who served as chief social worker for the institution.

Henry said he often visited his father, Jerry Henry Sr., at his office at the school. There, the mayor said, his father taught him to ignore comments along the lines of “How can you work with those people?”

The mayor said his dad taught him to respect people with disabilities.

“They still have dignity, and don't ever forget that,” the mayor recalled the elder Henry telling him.

“This means a lot to me, professionally and personally,” he added of the new plaque.

Hays said the plaque replaced one that was mounted in 1983. She said she was “appalled” when she realized the plaque still displayed hurtful language – including using the words “mentally retarded.”

Those words have been replaced with “person-centered” language, she said.

The sign now refers to “people with intellectual disabilities” and to the home as a place for people “with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

“Let us all watch the words that we use,” said Hays, who went on to cite a favorite literary character, Professor Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series: “Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic, capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it.”

Peters said since the passage of the ADA, Fort Wayne has seen many changes, including audible crosswalks at some downtown intersections, curb cuts, more handicapped parking and accessible parks and playgrounds.

“We haven't totally changed,” he said. “Now, we need to change the attitudes of people in the community.”

John Guingrich, president and chief executive officer of The League in Fort Wayne, has a congenital condition that affects his arms. He recalled a time when the ADA made a difference for him.

He was going to attend a friend's wedding and was told a local store couldn't rent him a tuxedo – because to shorten the sleeves that much would mean the store could never rent it to anyone else.

He said he remembers saying something about the ADA – “I didn't really know what it was then,” he said. The next day he got a call from the store manager agreeing to alter the tux.

He went back to the store for a tux for his own wedding, he said.

“We need to build on our commonalities,” he said.

