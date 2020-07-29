FORT WAYNE/ALLEN COUNTY

Expungement event set

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne is co-sponsoring a Second Chance Expungement event at 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1101 S. Lafayette St.

The Second Chance Law is a 2013 Indiana law that allows specified misdemeanor and felony convictions to be expunged, so they are not accessible to possible employers and landlords.

To learn more about the Second Chance Expungement program, residents can dial 211 and ask for information from a trained specialist.

The other event cosponsors are Volunteer Center, Indiana Legal Services, Volunteer Lawyer Program and Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinics.

OHIO

Van Wert airport gets grant

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that the Van Wert County Airport has been awarded a grant for $79,480 to expand an apron where aircraft are parked.

The money is part of $273 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants announced by the FAA. Most of the funds are from the Airport Improvement Program.

– Journal Gazette