Coronavirus roundup

NIPSCO to offer pay flexibility

With the statewide moratorium on disconnecting electric and natural gas service scheduled to end Aug. 14, NIPSCO said Tuesday it is providing its most flexible payment plan options to help those in need.

NIPSCO voluntarily suspended late payment charges and shutoffs for nonpayment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for all customers beginning in early March, before the moratorium.

In addition to several payment assistance options, NIPSCO said it offers a variety of energy efficiency programs to help lower energy usage and bills. Go to www.nipsco.com/Save for more information on available programs and other ways to save.

Grant aids daycare in Huntington

Pathfinder Services Kids Kampus received a $15,000 grant from the PNC Foundation's Grow Up Great program to assist with increased expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pathfinder said the grant will help protect the health and safety of staffers, children and parents. Pathfinder Kids Kampus has remained open during the pandemic, though attendance has decreased due to business closures. These funds will provide support as Pathfinder Kids Kampus prepares to return to full capacity, Pathfinder said.

PNC's support specifically will provide a new barrier for the front desk to protect the staff and parents; professional deep cleaning services for the entire site; and additional cleaning supplies. The funds will also be used to purchase additional toys and play equipment to support social distancing practices and an enhanced disinfecting schedule, Pathfinder said.

– The Journal Gazette