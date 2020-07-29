Parkview, Anthem get more time

Negotiations for a new contract between Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Parkview Health went down to the wire – with the parties agreeing only to a two-day extension to the current agreement.

That contract was scheduled to expire at midnight Tuesday, but three hours before that, Parkview announced a deal that extends it to midnight Thursday.

Without the extension, thousands of area residents now covered by Anthem would need to find other doctors or pay a higher out-of-network price for Parkview-affiliated care.

“We've made progress, but both sides felt it was important to take more time to try to work through our differences rather than allowing the contract to end tonight at midnight,” said Mike Packnett, Parkview Health's president and CEO.

“We will continue our discussions in earnest, working to avoid significant disruptions for our patients and area employers.”

The extension capped a day of negotiations.

Anthem reacted to the extension by saying it was fighting for more affordable health care and willing to grant more time to allow issues to be resolved.

A 3:30 p.m., an Anthem statement said the company was continuing to communicate with Parkview. “We were in communication with Parkview officials last night and again this morning, and we remain focused on finalizing an agreement before the current contract expires,” the statement said.

Parkview officials Tuesday afternoon warned that “negotiations could continue up until tonight's contract deadline.”

“As caregivers, we understand the impact this situation could have on our valued patients and will provide an update as soon as we are able,” the statement said.

The outcome of the negotiations affects employees of many large Fort Wayne area employers, including Fort Wayne Community Schools and Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Parkview officials have declined to name other Anthem employers, citing confidentiality.

Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer on Tuesday emailed a letter to employees saying talks were continuing and a new proposal had been advanced, although the letter did not say by which side.

“I have been in several conversations with key leaders at Anthem, Parkview, and Purdue West Lafayette to explore what, if any, additional options are available should Parkview shift to out-of-network status if an agreement is not reached,” the letter says.

The university plans to issue instructions for completing a “continuity of care form” and locating in-network providers, the letter says.

Parkview, the region's largest health care provider, and Anthem, the state's largest insurer, have been negotiating 10 months.

The contract dispute centers on money.

Anthem has contended that Parkview's rates are out of line with the Indiana market and pledged to end its contract with the health system. Anthem earlier sent employers and some subscribers a letter saying benefits would end and providing information on how to change doctors. The insurer also proposed changing to fixed rates of reimbursement for hospital outpatient care, arguing that would provide more predictibility on health care spending to employers.

“This contract negotiation is about making health care more affordable for Anthem's consumers in northeast Indiana,” Anthem said in Tuesday's statement. It added that federal statistics show Indiana residents spend 4.4% more of their annual income on health care than the average American.

“That is why Anthem approached Parkview officials 10 months ago to begin conversations about a new contract that provides greater affordability.”

Parkview contends that a Rand Corp. study on which Anthem based its figures is misleading.

“We are focused on lowering costs for patients, plan to offer Anthem a solution to accomplish this goal and will continue working to protect our valued patients,” a Parkview statement said Tuesday. “We believe that no patient should be placed out-of-network by Anthem.”

The dispute arose amid substantial financial difficulties for Parkview competitor Lutheran Hospital and a potential push by Indiana University Health to enter the Fort Wayne area health care market.

It also occurs in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused hospitals staffing and financial stress.

The contract extension pertains to all Parkview providers and facilities in Indiana. Parkview Physicians Group providers based in Ohio are not affected and will remain in-network for Anthem members regardless of what happens next.

Parkview has an information line for patients at 1-844-241-0032, available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The health network's web page at www.parkview.com/anthem also has more information.

