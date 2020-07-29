Weigand set to work at ex-GE site

As a deadline looms for satisfying conditions of an economic development agreement with the city, one developer of the Electric Works renovation project stressed Tuesday that construction permits for Phase 1 are in place.

In a statement, Weigand Construction of Fort Wayne says it has secured the state and local permits necessary for construction work “to start as soon as the project closes and the City of Fort Wayne funds its portion of the overall public-private financing package.”

Phase 1 of the project is on the west side of Broadway and contains multiple buildings from the site's days as the General Electric campus.

Weigand is the project's construction partner.

Wiegand's statement makes no mention of the deadline, which is Thursday. The city has stressed that no further extensions would be granted. The projected start date is “later this year,” the statement says.

According to the Allen County Building Department, about $1.4 million in local permits for demolition work and $6 million in new construction permits are on file; more are expected as the project proceeds.

The company also says a design team led by Elevatus Architecture in Fort Wayne and involving engineers, designers and construction professionals is “dedicated and committed” to bringing the project to life.

“As the largest public-private partnership in the history of Fort Wayne and one of the largest in Indiana, Electric Works will generate outside investment of more than $200 million in the local economy during the 24-month construction phase, supporting a projected 2,000 construction and related jobs in the local economy,” Weigand's statement says.

The city is “fortunate to have something of this economic scale, scope and impact ready to start at a critical time,” Larry Weigand, chief executive officer of Weigand Construction, said in the company's statement.

The statement says the project, which now stands at about $280 million, according to city redevelopment officials, will generate nearly $300 million in economic impact during construction and about $400 million when Phase 1's 700,000-square-foot space opens in 2022.

City officials last week said the developer had not yet met all the construction loan, equity and tax-credit requirements laid out by the city to be met by Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer on Tuesday said through a spokeswoman the parties would be meeting as usual Thursday.

rsalter@jg.net