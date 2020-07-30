Bill payers keeping up, City Utilities reports

Fort Wayne City Utilities' finances are stable despite the ongoing pandemic, Chief Financial Officer Justin Brugger says.

Speaking before the Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday night, Brugger said through the second quarter of this year, City Utilities had billed about $74.7 million and collected about $74.03 million.

“We have a collection deficit, year to date, of about $700,000,” Brugger said, adding that represents a combination of homes and businesses.

Revenues are very similar to 2019 – within 1% of last year, Brugger added. The utility saw more water consumption than usual in June because of the dry weather, he said, adding that the utility expects to see more residential usage for July and August as well.

“But there's also declining consumption,” he said. “We don't know what the impact will be on commercial customers, if the decrease continues.”

The utility's economic development efforts have helped diversify its rate base. That means City Utilities doesn't have to rely on one type of customer for revenue.

About half of the utility's ratepayers are residential customers, followed by commercial, industrial and institutional customers, Brugger said.

Residential consumption is up this year compared with the same time in 2019, Brugger said, owing to stay-at-home orders and the fact that many residents have been working from home.

In another spot of good news for the utility, Brugger said that Moody's Investors Service in April affirmed the utility's A1 credit rating.

“They said, 'We expect operations to continue, given approved readjustments through 2024 and solid management practices,'” Brugger said of Moody's analysis.

Moody's also identified water and sewer utilities as particularly stable entities during the pandemic, Brugger said.

Brugger stressed that City Utilities is a “forward looking, resilient and compassionate utility.”

“It's important to focus on the bottom line, but we also care about our customers and their ability to pay as well,” he said.

The fact that City Utilities hasn't experienced a large shortfall in payments “speaks to the quality of the residents of Fort Wayne,” Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said.

“People had an opportunity to maybe not pay, or not pay as much, or whatever, but they did, and that's great news,” he said.

Brugger encouraged anyone who is having difficulties paying their water and sewer bill to contact City Utilities as soon as possible.

“We'd rather work with customers, help them make a partial payment if they can, just so when we get through this, they don't have a huge past-due balance,” he said.

