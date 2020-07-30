Fort Wayne / Allen County

Monroeville park upgrades done

Monroeville officials announced the completion of the Monroeville Community Park Improvements Project. It is the first completed of many quality-of-life projects underway within the East Allen Rural Revival Regional Development Initiative.

Park improvements, which totaled nearly $1 million, comply with federal guidelines on disability accessibility. They include a half-mile asphalt walking and biking trail; a splash pad/spray park; two playgrounds with accessible surfacing; new support facility with restrooms and future concession space; a fishing pier; a concrete bean bag toss game; and upgrades to parking and drainage.

In addition to funding from the town of Monroeville, the project used a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources; an AWS Foundation Grant to assist with the accessible surfacing at the playgrounds; and funding support from the Allen County commissioners.

EACS' deadline to register Friday

The deadline for East Allen County Schools' online registration is Friday.

Parents must decide whether their child will attend school remotely or in-person.

Required paperwork that cannot be completed through online registration will be sent home with students the first week of school.

Classes begin Aug. 10.

Route chosen for new power line

Indiana Michigan Power representatives proposed a route Wednesday for an electric transmission line in northeast Indiana as part of the Western Fort Wayne Area Improvements Project.

Company representatives said they chose the route after reviewing input from landowners and community members following I&M's project announcement in February and public open houses in March.

The estimated $77 million investment in Allen and Whitley counties involves building or upgrading nearly 49 miles of transmission lines, upgrading several area substations and building the new Snapper Substation in southern Churubusco. Additional details, including project area maps showing the proposed route, are available at www.indianamichiganpower.com/WesternFortWayne.

The company expects to begin construction next spring and conclude by summer 2022.

Holcomb names DNR director

Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Wednesday announced he has selected Dan Bortner to serve as the director of the Department of Natural Resources.

Bortner has served as DNR's director of Indiana state parks since 2005 and is currently the third-longest-serving state parks director in the nation, the governor said.

Bortner increased public lands across the state park system, including the Trine State Recreation Area in Steuben County and the state's only underwater nature preserve in Lake Michigan. Additionally, he oversaw the purchase of the Fort Harrison State Park Inn in Indianapolis, the governor said.

Former Director Cam Clark retired in July. Bortner will begin his new position Monday.

