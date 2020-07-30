Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Local companies give to food bank

Local companies Polar King International and Thermodyne Foodservice Products – together with the North America Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers – have combined to provide a $10,000 donation to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana.

“It's a part of NAFEM's matching fund program to provide 15 million meals for those fighting hunger across the United States,” Polar King president Dave Schenkel said.

The North America Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers matches member contributions up to $500,000. As of July 1, members have contributed $48,810 worth of time, money and food directly to their local food banks. NAFEM has matched the dollar amount and sent $48,810 to Feeding America to distribute to local food banks.

“We're so grateful for this gift,” said Katie Savoie, director of development with the Community Harvest Food Bank.

“The funding in the past few months has been such an important part of COVID-19 hunger relief efforts. The $10,000 provided will help us give over 40,000 meals to families in need during these tough times.”

Saint Francis unveils protocols

The University of Saint Francis said Wednesday it will begin the fall semester Aug. 24 with new procedures in place to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Face coverings will be required for all students, employees and visitors in indoor spaces, and in outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. Some exemptions will be made.

Classrooms have been adjusted to promote social distancing, and the university's food service vendor has created a more distanced seating arrangement in dining areas. Grab-and-go meals will be available.

Hand sanitizer is available throughout campus, and special attention will be given to disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

Students living in residence halls could request a single room, and common spaces will have restrictions. No guests will be allowed until further notice. All residents will complete a student screening form before move-in and on a regular basis throughout the semester.

State bar exam to undergo changes

Aspiring attorneys taking the Indiana bar exam will notice some changes next month.

The Aug. 4 test will be held with an open book format and without exam software. That is because of the COVID-19 pandemic and “unforeseen technical complications with the exam software,” according to a statement from the Indiana Supreme Court.

“In May, Indiana announced it would conduct a one-day remote bar exam in July for more than 500 applicants,” the statement says.

“Recently, practice test sessions revealed software complications and the test was postponed. The software testing company, ILG Technologies, was unsuccessful in correcting the problems which prevented some users from logging onto the test and created typing delays for other applicants.”

Test-takers will receive questions via email and submit them the same way to the Indiana Board of Law Examiners.

– The Journal Gazette