Developer has eye on Coldwater

More commercial development is coming to Coldwater Road north of Dupont Road.

The latest proposal is from Carmel-based Domo Development, which plans a mixed-use commercial center for 17 acres on the west side of Coldwater south of Union Chapel Road in Perry Township.

According to documents filed with the Department of Planning, Coldwater Commons would include 10 outlots and have a restaurant, gas station and other buildings for professional offices.

The developer is seeking rezoning from agricultural to limited and general commercial from the Allen County Plan Commission and approval of a primary development plan. That plan includes a detention pond and some green space.

Domo Development has been behind several large residential projects in the Fort Wayne area, including Cityscape Flats in downtown Fort Wayne, Steeplechase apartments near Parkview Regional Medical Center and the 14-building Union Club apartment complex near Interstate 69 and Union Chapel Road.

The Union Club rezoning plan earlier this month was sent on to the Allen County commissioners with a favorable recommendation, and its primary development plan was approved with conditions by the plan commission.

The Coldwater Commons proposal will have a public hearing at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 in Room 35 of Citizens Square.

