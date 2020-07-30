Developer ready to move forward

Today marks a crucial deadline for the Electric Works project south of downtown Fort Wayne, as city officials and project developers plan to meet to discuss the progress thus far.

“What we've got and what we're giving to the city is that conditions are reasonably satisfied and we should move toward (closing),” RTM Ventures' Josh Parker said in an interview with The Journal Gazette on Wednesday. RTM Ventures and city officials are expected to meet today on the status of the project, which city redevelopment officials say now stands at $280 million.

An amended economic development agreement requires RTM Ventures to meet certain financing requirements by today in order to reach a Sept. 30 closing.

Parker said RTM Ventures, the firm developing the former General Electric site, is “looking for the city to lean in as a partner and get to closing.”

Parker acknowledged that “not everything is completely done and final” but said the firm believes everything has made sufficient progress to close on the deal, which includes $62 million in public funds, by Sept. 30.

The economic development agreement between RTM Ventures and the city has been amended five times since it was signed in August 2018. The latest extension, approved in late April, gave the developers until July 30 to meet the agreement's financing obligations. Both parties would then have until Sept. 30 to finalize the deal.

“There are a number of open items, including a commitment for the developer's required equity investment and bank financing being a significant part of that,” city spokesman John Perlich said in an email Wednesday afternoon. “We hope to learn more (today) and will evaluate any new information with our other public funding partners as promptly as possible.”

Perlich added that the city's Redevelopment Commission would need to review the deal.

