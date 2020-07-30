East State housing project proposed

An affordable housing project consisting of duplexes and apartments is proposed for an East State Boulevard neighborhood in Fort Wayne.

Keller Development, Fort Wayne, is planning the $10.5-million Isabelle Gardens, which consists of 13 one-story duplex buildings and five two-story apartment buildings, said Dawn Gallaway, Keller's business development specialist.

Addresses of the projects are 3710 E. State Blvd. for the apartments and 1627 Laverne Ave. for the duplexes.

The two sites are not technically connected but are next to each other. They are located on the south side of State roughly across from Brentwood Middle School and west of the Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants.

Gallaway said all the units would rent to those with incomes at 60 percent or less of Allen County's median. This year, that would be $29,880 for an individual and $42,660 for a family of four, but construction would not be complete until the end of next year at the earliest, she said.

The apartment buildings have 24 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units. The property includes a community building, pavilion, playground and half-court basketball area.

The duplexes have two bedrooms and two baths in two styles, one-car garages and separate entrances. They are not age-restricted, Gallaway said. Square footage is just under and just over 1,100 for the living area and around 300 square feet for the garages.

Access will be off Laverne Avenue via a driveway. Residents would have access to the apartments' amenities, she said.

