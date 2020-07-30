Lutheran reactivating heart transplant program

Lutheran Hospital is reactivating the heart transplant program that was suspended in early 2019 when a key specialist moved out of state.

Lutheran has a new surgical director in Dr. Hannah Copeland, who came to the hospital in May and works with Dr. Asim Mohammed, an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist, and Dr. Alan Peterson, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon who performed the region's first heart transplant in 1985.

Copeland completed a transplant fellowship at Indiana University and most recently worked on the cardiac surgery team at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the United Network for Organ Sharing require heart transplant programs to have a dedicated cardiologist with specialized training, experience and certification.

The hospital reported difficulty finding a specialsit last year and said one promising candidate fell through.

