New senior living center ready for residents

Evergreen Village at Fort Wayne on Friday will start welcoming residents to its $27.8 million senior living facility on Auburn Road.

An invitation-only preview party Wednesday was part of a late-afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of construction.

The facility at 12523 Auburn Road has 125 apartments – 44 are studios and 81 are one-bedroom, Megan Altmyer, a spokeswoman said through email.

The development is designed for seniors of all incomes who need assistance to maintain independence.

“We will be providing older adults with a wonderful alternative to a nursing home or to struggling alone at home,” Evergreen Village Administrator Amanda Palace said in a statement.

The community will combine residential apartment-home living with the availability of personal assistance, medication administration and several convenience and support services, such as meals, housekeeping, laundry and transportation.

Residents will live in private apartments that they will furnish and decorate to their tastes.

Each of the apartments will feature a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower and grab bars, individually controlled heating and air conditioning and emergency alert system.

Certified nursing assistants, working under the direction of a licensed nurse, will be on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Residents also will benefit from all of the opportunities that will be available to socialize with friends and neighbors and to participate in activities and special programs,” says Palace.

When fully occupied, the community will provide 51 full and part-time jobs. Annual payroll with benefits is projected to be nearly $2 million, a news release said.

Evergreen Village will be certified to operate through the Division of Aging and regulated by the Indiana State Department of Health. Bloomington, Indiana also has an Evergreen Village.

Gardant Management Solutions oversees Evergreen Village. The goal, CEO Rod Burkett said, is to help “each resident achieve and maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible.”

