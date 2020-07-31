No decision on Electric Works

No immediate decisions will be made as a result of a Thursday meeting between Fort Wayne officials and the firm developing Electric Works, a city spokesman said.

In an email to The Journal Gazette, city spokesman John Perlich described the meeting, which coincided with a Thursday financing deadline outlined in an economic development agreement between the city and RTM Ventures, the firm developing the site, as a regular biweekly status report meeting.

“Information was exchanged and is in the process of being reviewed,” he said. “There won't be any immediate decisions as a result of (Thursday's) meeting.”

In a statement, RTM Ventures' development team said Thursday's meeting was positive and collaborative.

“We remain grateful to the public and private funding partners, and our tenants, for their support of the community's vision for Electric Works,” the developers said. “On a day when we saw historically negative economic numbers nationally, we are more committed than ever to move this project to a financial closing and successful start of construction as soon as possible.”

In a Wednesday interview with The Journal Gazette, representatives of the firm said they believe they have reasonably satisfied all of the requirements to begin the closing process.

The economic development agreement for the $280 million Electric Works development was signed in August 2018 but has been amended five times to extend key deadlines related to the private financing and equity required to move the deal to closing.

The latest extension, approved in April, gave RTM Ventures until Thursday to secure its financing. If the firm met its deadline, the deal is expected to close by Sept. 30.

