Parkview, Anthem sign contract

Parkview Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have reached an agreement on a new contract, the parties announced Thursday afternoon.

The multiyear agreement provides Anthem members with continued in-network access to all Parkview Health providers and facilities – meaning members won't have to find new doctors or pay higher out-of-network prices.

Few details were provided, but both sides claimed they were satisfied.

“It was of the utmost importance to us that our patients have uninterrupted access to the Parkview physicians, care teams and facilities they trust,” said Mike Packnett, president and chief executive officer of Parkview Health.

Dr. David Lee, vice president of health solutions for Anthem, said the insurer is “pleased to continue our partnership with Parkview Health and recognize the important role they play in the delivery of quality care to our members.”

The agreement came after negotiations over 10 months. Officials announced Tuesday they could not reach an agreement by the midnight deadline and extended the contract's expiration date to midnight Thursday.

Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman, said Thursday she could not share specifics of the new contract but noted the resolution provided patients with uninterrupted coverage and care.

Tony Felts, Anthem spokesman, did not reply to an email seeking specifics.

Previously, the parties said money was the sticking point.

Anthem has contended that Parkview's rates are out of line with the Indiana market, and that's why it wanted to end the contract. The insurer cited a Rand Corp. study that found Parkview's rates were the highest in Indiana.

Parkview officials have said the study was misleading.

“This agreement accomplishes what health care consumers want most – high-quality care at an affordable price,” Lee said in Thursday's statement. “We listened to our customers and kept their concerns about health care affordability at the forefront during these contract discussions.”

Packnett said Parkview “has been focused on delivering the best care at the best cost, as we know it's what our region's patients and employers expect and deserve. As caregivers, we are grateful we can continue to provide high-quality care for every member of our community.”

Anthem provides health insurance for employees of several of the Fort Wayne area's large employers, including Purdue University Fort Wayne and Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Members with questions were advised to call Anthem at the telephone number on the back of their health insurance card or call Parkview at 1-844-241-0032. The Parkview number is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

