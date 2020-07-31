Procedure resumes at Lutheran

Lutheran Hospital has resumed heart transplants in a program suspended in early 2019 when a key specialist moved out of state.

Lutheran has a new surgical director for the program in Dr. Hannah Copeland, who came to the hospital in May. She works with Dr. Asim Mohammed, an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist, and Dr. Alan Peterson, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon who performed the region's first heart transplant in 1985.

The board of the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network reapproved Lutheran's program based on a recommendation from its membership and professional standards committee.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the United Network for Organ Sharing require heart transplant programs to have a dedicated cardiologist with specialized training, experience and certification.

Copeland, who earned her medical degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine, completed a transplant fellowship at Indiana University. She most recently worked on the cardiac surgery team at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

She also completed a general surgery residency with the University of California at San Diego in 2012. In 2015, she completed a cardiothoracic surgery residency at Loma Linda University in California.

Lutheran reported difficulty finding a cardiology specialist last year, adding one promising candidate fell through. Officials also suspended a kidney transplant program this year.

Kara Stevenson, Lutheran spokeswoman, said Thursday several patients have received heart transplants since early June.

“We continue to provide follow-up care for more than 350 post-surgical kidney transplant patients and anticipate reactivating the Kidney Transplant Program later this year,” she said.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Indiana. Heart transplants are reserved for those with documented, isolated heart disease who are no longer able to function day to day.

Typically, those candidates have disease of the heart muscle itself, not valves or blood vessels, and/or cardiac rhythm disturbances. Care generally requires clinical expertise and collaboration.

Lutheran provides a spectrum of heart-related procedures, including a recent certification for transcatheter valve replacement, a first for the state, according to a hospital statement issued Thursday. Lutheran also has a Ventricular Assist Device program headed by Mohammed.

“I am confident in our team and our approach in serving the critically ill patients and families who have put their trust in our hands,” Copeland said in the statement.

rsalter@jg.net