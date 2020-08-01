12-year-old among area cases

Dozens of new COVID-19 cases – one, a 12-year-old in DeKalb County – were reported Friday in northeast Indiana as infections continue to sicken patients across the state.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced 19 new deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 2,765. Another 200 patients likely were killed by the disease, based on clinical diagnoses in patients for which no positive test exists, state officials said.

Public health officials in Allen County added three patients to the local death toll, which stood at 158 late Friday afternoon. There were 32 new local COVID-19 cases for a total of 3,522, according to the Allen County Department of Health.

The child in DeKalb County was among five patients who tested positive. Three others – including a 15-year-old – are younger than 40, and the fifth patient is 62.

“Masks are helpful in this pandemic,” a statement from the DeKalb County Health Department says. “Please follow Governor (Eric) Holcomb's executive order requiring face masks in public settings. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.”

Each of the older DeKalb County patients is recovering at home, but officials gave no information about the 12-year-old.

The state health department reported 29 new cases in Allen County and 3,509 total but, because of differences in reporting and delays in testing, ISDH and local statistics rarely match.

But state data show a significant number of Allen County coronavirus cases are in young patients.

Of the 29 new cases reported by ISDH, 18 were patients younger than 40. Six were patients 19 or younger, the data show.

Just two local patients were older than 80.

Allen County remains ranked fourth among Indiana counties for most cases.

Marion County, with more than 14,400 cases, ranks first and is followed by Lake (6,935) and Elkhart (4,521).

Allen County ranks third among counties for deaths. Marion County also tops that list, with 718 deaths.

