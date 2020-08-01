Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

KREMC reiterates bills still accrue

This spring, Kosciusko REMC suspended the disconnection of service due to nonpayment and waived late payment fees until Indiana's declaration of the public health emergency for the coronavirus disease outbreak is lifted.

KREMC said the suspension of service disconnects was meant to help members stay connected to vital services. The disconnect suspension is not a bill waiver, the utility said.

If you're unable to pay your bill on time and in full, KREMC encourages you to contact it as soon as possible to make payment arrangements. KREMC members can reach a member service representative by calling 574-267-6331.

Remaining events at Old Fort done

The Board of Directors of Historic Fort Wayne have canceled all remaining events in 2020 at the Old Fort Wayne.

Go to www.oldfortwayne.org or Facebook, www.facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne, for the most up-to-date information about events and activities coming in 2021 at Old Fort Wayne.

– The Journal Gazette