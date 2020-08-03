Artists take to areas around home

Leslie Schamberg got a much-needed confidence boost from a pizza delivery guy as she began sketching Vincent van Gogh's “Starry Night” on her driveway in northeast Fort Wayne.

Schamberg was replicating the famous painting for the Fort Wayne Museum of Art Chalk Walk At Home, but she was struggling with a section when her family's pizza arrived. Rather than pointing out imperfections, she said, the deliveryman complimented her progress, giving her a “nice little boost.”

In a normal year, Schamberg would have created the temporary drawing amid crowds downtown, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the art museum to rethink the annual Chalk Walk.

Participants were encouraged to create their chalk art on a sidewalk, paved driveway or other safe paved surface they had access to between July 25 and Sunday. The first 500 registrants received a goody bag containing a 24-count pastel pack and sponsor promotional items.

Photos of the entries could be uploaded online for judging. Category judging is today and Tuesday. Winners are expected to be announced Wednesday.

Lauren Wolfer was excited to contribute. She had participated in about 10 Chalk Walks but stopped when she began working at the museum so she wouldn't take a spot away from a community member, she said. She is the museum's associate curator of special collections and archives.

The new setup wasn't without its challenges, however.

“I don't have a driveway or a large sidewalk, but I do have a skinny walkway into my house,” Wolfer said by email. “Since my day-to-day job allows me to see the artwork in the collection, I immediately knew I wanted to chalk a Steven Sorman. He has several works in the collection, many of which are long and narrow. I tried to pick one that had a lot of color!”

Wolfer also re-created favorite works of hers – a Jacqueline Bishop and Friedel Dzubas – on her parents' driveways, she said.

Schamberg, a regular Chalk Walk participant, missed seeing other families decorate a square downtown but appreciated the ability to work at a slower pace and in the evenings, when temperatures were more comfortable, she said.

She worked alongside two of her daughters, Madaline, 24, and Stephanie, 16. They created illustrations inspired by Discovery's Shark Week and the animated series “Adventure Time.”

Schamberg enjoys the creativity and sense of camaraderie the Chalk Walk brings out, she said, noting she and her daughters would bounce ideas off each other as they worked.

Although one of her daughters was finished in about 90 minutes, Schamberg worked on her version of “Starry Night” over three days because, she said, “I'm a perfectionist.”

Schamberg is glad she snapped photos of their sketches Friday night because rain Saturday washed much of the chalk away.

“It doesn't have the vividness it once did,” she said.

