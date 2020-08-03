Election Board moving to Coliseum

The Allen County Board of Election is making a move to accommodate voting in the 2020 presidential election Nov. 3.

To allow for social distancing among staff and volunteers, the board will set up shop in Expo IV at Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Beth Dlug, director of elections said today.

The move will take place Aug, 17, and the office at the Rousseau Centre downtown will be closed that day, she said. The office will reopen Aug. 18 at its new location.

The relocation is expected to be temporary, with board of election workers moving back to Rousseau on Nov. 16, Dlug said.

