New Haven names highway in veterans' honor

New Haven has become the first place in Indiana to name a portion of a highway in honor of veterans of the War on Terror, Mayor Steve McMichael said this morning.

His remarks came during a ceremony renaming the part of Indiana 930 through New Haven the Operation Enduring Freedom Veterans Highway.

McMichael was joined by other dignitaries and veterans of the era in unveiling a sign with the new name alongside the New Haven-Adams Township fire station at the intersection of 930 and Hartzell Road, where specially placed American, Indiana and veterans organizations fluttered in the breeze.

The sign is one of three placed along the stretch of road spanning the length of the city -- the others are at Meyer Road and the Interstate 469 exits.

"We came today to show our support today for Mayor McMichael and the state and basically everyone who worked to get this done," said Patrick Cloud, 38, of Fort Wayne.

Cloud, an Army veteran who served in Korea and Iraq from 2001 to 2010, helped pull a covering off the sign.

"It's touching," he said of the ceremony. "Being from this area, it's gonna be touching to see it when I drive down 930."

