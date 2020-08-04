Fort Wayne/Allen County

Science Central interactive feted

Science Central has won the 2019-20 Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration Pinnacle Award. Science Central said Monday it participates in the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration through the Interactive Video Conferencing program.

Each year, content providers from around the world are recognized for their programs of distinction and for receiving outstanding ratings on program evaluation by educators and activity directors.

Providers – representing museums, science centers, art galleries, zoos, aquariums, musicians and authors – are honored for demonstrating remarkable quality in educational content and exceptional skill at program delivery, according to a news release.

Covington Art Fair canceled over virus

The annual Covington Art Fair, which had been rescheduled for Aug. 22-23, is now canceled because of COVID-19.

The 2021 fair is scheduled for June 26-27.

Groundbreaking set at Homestead

Southwest Allen County Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the $169 million Homestead High School additions and renovations project at 1:30 p.m. at the varsity baseball field on Homestead's campus, 4310 Homestead Road.

School board members, administrators and representatives from Hagerman, CSO Architecture Interior Design, MKM Architecture + Design and Performance Services are expected to attend.

The project will renovate and expand Homestead on its existing site. It is expected to take four years to complete.

Streetscape work in old Leo slated

The town of Leo-Cedarville plans to break ground on a streetscape revitalization project in old downtown Leo – near Center and Main streets, a block north of the Hosler/Grabill Road intersection – at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

This spring, Leo-Cedarville was awarded $750,000 by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs through the Stellar Communities Program. This project is a component of NewAllen's East Allen Rural Revival Regional Development Plan, which led the region to being named an Indiana Regional Stellar Community Designee in 2018.

The streetscape revitalization project includes two blocks of Center Street from Hosler Road to Walnut Street. Improvements include ADA-compliant ramps and complete sidewalks, repaved streets with crosswalks and regulatory signs, new thematic lighting, planter boxes with greenery, drainage upgrade and a downtown gathering place.

The total estimated project cost is $1,178,772, which includes $750,000 from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs and $428,772 in local match funding.

Area

Kendallville to provide cleanups

Kendallville will provide curbside cleanup for residential properties within the city limits to dispose of bulky, unwanted items not routinely collected by trash haulers. The service will be provided through a recently approved solid waste contract.

The cleanups will take place Sept. 19 for both sides of Mitchell Street and areas north and Sept. 26 for the area south of Mitchell Street, including Country Club Hills and High Pointe Glen. More information at www.kendallville-in.org.

– Journal Gazette