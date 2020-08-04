Catholic dispensation extended to Nov. 1

Fort Wayne area Roman Catholics concerned about attending Mass in person because of COVID-19 have a reprieve.

Indiana bishops previously issued a dispensation from the obligation to attend that was to continue until Aug. 15. But on Monday, the date was extended to Nov. 1.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is part of the committee that issued the new dispensation.

"While commending our pastors and pastoral life coordinators who have gone to great lengths to assure safe worship spaces in our churches, due to the increase in the COVID-19 cases in our state, the Indiana bishops have decided to extend the dispensation from the obligation of Sunday Mass attendance," a statement issued by the bishops says.

The date might change if "further developments determine otherwise," the statement continues.

The dioceses of Evansville, Gary, Lafayette and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis are all covered by the new rule.

The bishops originally suspended public liturgies on March 18, in light of information and recommendations from health officials concerning the danger of the COVID-19 and the urgency to stem the spread of the virus.

The local diocese allowed public liturgies to resume May 23-24. Directives were also put in place to observe social distancing and to mandate wearing a face covering while attending.

The bishop in May also informed pastors that if local or state rules were stricter than the diocesan directives, the local or state directives should be followed.

rsalter@jg.net