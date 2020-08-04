City Council wants answers to Electric Works rejection

Expressing frustration over the city Redevelopment Commission's cancellation of the Electric Works economic development agreement, some Fort Wayne City Council members are looking for answers.

At the end of tonight's City Council meeting, Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, described the Redevelopment Commission's unanimous decision to terminate the economic development agreement as "swift and sudden and without any public input or comment from any of us."

The termination eliminated $62 million in public funding for the proposed $280 million redevelopment project.

"I would like to proceed with that discussion in a somewhat formal manner, because in one swift action the efforts of a number of elected bodies including this one that worked for a long, long time to put a proposal together was absolutely wiped out," Paddock said.

Paddock was present in person for Monday's Redevelopment Commission meeting, and requested an opportunity to ask a question. That request was denied by Commission President Christopher Guerin, who attended the meeting via telephone.

Members of the RTM Ventures development team also were not present for Monday's meeting. However, an attorney representing the firm was allowed to speak. RTM Ventures is the firm developing the former General Electric campus. The firm also owns the property.

Paddock said he wants city officials and RTM Ventures representatives to present more information during the council's Aug. 18 meeting.

In addition, a letter signed by most members of the City Council, is expected to be delivered Wednesday to Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend, requesting answers to a laundry list of questions related to the project.

