Contractor gets fined over injury

A contractor working on the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel was fined $7,000 by the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, following an April accident that severely injured a worker.

An IOSHA inspection found The Lane Construction Corp. “did not furnish employment and a place of employment which were free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees,” the July 10 report states.

IOSHA's report notes an April 17 incident during which Tyler Tompkins, a Salini Impregilo/The Lane Construction Corp. employee, was struck in the head by a portion of a cast-iron pipe.

Tompkins and his wife have sued Herrenknecht Tunnelling Systems, USA Inc. and Shambaugh & Son L.P. over the incident, which left Tompkins incapacitated. Neither Salini Impregilo nor Fort Wayne City Utilities are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

In addition to Tompkins' injury, the IOSHA report states that employees were endangered on April 17 when welding was done on a 2004 all-terrain forklift's boom.

“These welds are not certified by (manufacturer SKYTAK) to warrant the safe lifting capacity,” the report states. “(Manufacturer) states that welding of this type creates a structural integrity state, instigating equipment to fail, this failure may result in a boom collapse while loaded.”

Each violation carried a $3,500 penalty, for a total of $7,000.

The payments were due by July 25.

The Lane Construction company is based in Connecticut.

