Election Board finds more space at Coliseum

The Allen County Election Board is moving to accommodate voting in the presidential election Nov. 3.

To allow for social distancing among staff and volunteers, the board will set up shop in Expo IV at Memorial Coliseum, Beth Dlug, director of elections, said Monday.

The move will take place Aug. 17, and the board's office at Rousseau Centre downtown will be closed that day, she said. The office will reopen Aug. 18 at its new location.

The relocation is expected to be temporary, with Election Board workers moving back to Rousseau on Nov. 16, Dlug said.

But the new site will affect many board functions, including serving as a site for early voting and as the place to receive completed absentee ballots.

Dlug said COVID-19 precautions have necessitated the changes, which follow adjustments made this year for the primary. Then, the board's usual early-voting site in the lobby of Rousseau Centre moved to Grand Wayne Center downtown, so Rousseau could provide sufficient social distancing for other election workers.

“During the primary, we were able to get it done because the Rousseau building was closed and we could spread people out to the hallways and lobby,” Dlug said.

But for the general election, Grand Wayne “didn't have quite the space for the length of time we needed,” she continued.

The Coliseum “had more room and could do more for us in terms of juggling (space),” Dlug added. “We just have to do this.

“There just isn't a way to get it done unless we have more space.”

Among the changes affecting voters and candidates:

• In addition to being the board's office, the Coliseum will be a site for 28 days of early voting. The Coliseum office would be the place to conduct any business with the board, such as registering to vote. Poll worker training also will be conducted there.

• A satellite early-voting place at Ivy Tech Community College will not be used this year in favor of the site at the Coliseum. Additional satellite offices for early voting will remain at Salomon Farm Park, Indiana Wesleyan University and the Public Safety Academy. A resolution to make Rousseau Centre another early-voting location will be taken up Friday during a meeting of the Allen County Election Board.

• The address to apply for and return absentee ballots will remain the same. The board has a outside contractor that picks up mail and gets it to the office, Dlug said, and the vendor will deliver mail to the Coliseum instead. Staff also will visit the Rousseau building daily to check for anything that was physically dropped off, she said.

• The Election Board will post instructions on its website and at the office in Suite 172 at Rousseau Centre on how to do business with the office on moving day, Aug. 17. Candidates for school board are encouraged to call the Election Board office for specific filing instructions.

• Requests for absentee ballots can be made or sent to the current office until Aug. 15. The first round of absentee ballots will be mailed Sept. 18.

• Those needing to visit the new office in person should enter the Coliseum parking lot at Entrance 1 from Coliseum Boulevard or Entrance 2 from Parnell Avenue and park in the main lot and enter the building through the Arena and Expo Center entrance. Free parking will be available for those who have business with the Election Board office.

Dlug said she and her staff are working to determine whether a drop-off absentee ballot box can be placed outside the Coliseum. Whether state law allows that remains undetermined.

Dlug expects 50,000 absentee ballots and about 100,000 people to vote in person, with about 40,000 of those voting early and the rest on Election Day. She said 30 to 50 people will be needed to staff the office at the Coliseum.

As of now, and unlike in the June primary, an excuse will be required if a person votes by absentee ballot, she said. That might change, however.

Those with questions about the move or the November election should call 260-449-7329.

