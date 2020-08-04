Indiana virus cases surge past 68,000

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana has surpassed 68,000 confirmed COVID-19 virus cases.

The state's health department said Monday that 582 additional people have been diagnosed with the disease, bringing Indiana's total to 68,433.

Confirmed Hoosier deaths due to complications from the virus are at 2,780. An additional 200 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, according to the state.

More than 775,000 COVID-19 tests have been reported, statewide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

In Allen County, 26 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,655 confirmed cases. The disease has claimed 158 lives in the county.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the Allen County Health Department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped with the latest data. Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts might not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov/.

The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases. The patients range in age from 23 to 72. DeKalb has 222 confirmed cases.

Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this report.