New Haven honors Freedom vets

New Haven has become the first place in Indiana to name a portion of a highway in honor of veterans of the War on Terror, Mayor Steve McMichael said Monday.

His remarks came during a ceremony renaming the section of Indiana 930 through New Haven as the Operation Enduring Freedom Veterans Highway. Operation Enduring Freedom was the name given to the response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that began with airstrikes in Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001.

McMichael was joined by other dignitaries and veterans of the era in unveiling a sign with the new name alongside the New Haven-Adams Township fire station at Indiana 930 and Hartzell Road.

Specially placed American, Indiana and veterans organizations' flags fluttered in the breeze under sunny skies.

The sign is one of three along the stretch of Indiana 930 spanning the length of the city – the others are at Meyer Road and the Interstate 469 exits.

“We came today to show our support today for Mayor McMichael and the state and basically everyone who worked to get this done,” said Patrick Cloud, 38, of Fort Wayne.

Cloud, an Army veteran who served in Korea and Iraq from 2001 to 2010, helped pull a covering off the sign.

“It's touching,” he said of the ceremony. “Being from this area, it's gonna be touching to see it when I drive down 930.”

Jeremy Copeland, 44, commander of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, drove from Grand Rapids, Ohio, for the event.

“I think it's outstanding to get recognition like this, like the mayor said, to be the first city in Indiana to do this,” said Copeland, an Army veteran originally from Muncie who did tours in Afghanistan and Iraq from 1995 to 2015.

McMichael said that of New Haven's nearly 16,000 residents, about 1,200 are veterans. It was fitting that those who served from 2001 to 2014 be honored, he said.

“New Haven has rich history ... of service to our nation in our military,” he said.

Also speaking were state Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne, and state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.

Allen County Commissioners Therese Brown, Rich Beck and Nelson Peters, all Republicans, also attended, as did state Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, and state Rep. Dennis Zent, R-Angola.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, a Navy Reserve officer who deployed to Afghanistan in 2014 and 2015, said he was grateful for the gesture.

“There aren't many memorials yet to my generation of veterans,” he said.

