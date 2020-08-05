2 more county residents die of virus

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus continued upward Tuesday.

Allen County public health officials reported two more deaths, bringing the total to 160 since the virus was first confirmed locally in March. There now are 3,682 COVID-19 cases, according to the Allen County Department of Health, with 27 new positive cases announced Tuesday.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 14 new deaths, and 2,794 Hoosiers have been killed.

“Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record,” a statement from the state agency said. “Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.”

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases was 69,255 – an increase of 836 – as of late Tuesday afternoon.

The state health department reported 25 new cases and no new deaths in Allen County, though differences in reporting and delays in test results ensure that state and local numbers rarely match.

Still, Allen County – among the state's most populous – remains atop rankings of Indiana counties for most confirmed cases and deaths. It ranks third in deaths, behind Marion (724) and Lake (273) counties, state data shows. Marion (15,209), Lake (7,139) and Elkhart (4,630) each had more positive cases than Allen County.

Bed space and ventilators for patients being treated for COVID-19 are available, the state health department said, with more than 37% of intensive care unit beds and 83% of ventilators available.

More than 785,000 tests for the disease have been reported to the state, up from about 775,500 on Monday.

The rate at which Indiana residents test positive for COVID-19 is about 9%. The Allen County rate is 9.6%.

