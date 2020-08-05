Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Lawmakers urge broadband aid

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks announced Tuesday that he and five other Hoosier members of the House have asked the Treasury Department to allow state, local and tribal governments to use federal coronavirus aid for broadband expansion.

Banks, R-3rd, said in a statement that Treasury has excluded broadband expansion from its list of “necessary expenditures” by state governments under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Allowing the use of CARES funds for broadband infrastructure “would directly create needed jobs in our state,” Banks said, and “would greatly improve rural Hoosiers' internet access, which, because of government-mandated social distancing regulations, is very necessary.”

Banks sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seeking the allowance. He said the letter was signed by Republican Reps. James Baird, Susan Brooks, Larry Bucshon, Trey Hollingsworth and Jackie Walorski, all of Indiana.

Walmart seeking school supplies

Shoppers visiting select Walmart locations Friday through Sunday can buy and drop off requested items at Salvation Army collection bins in front of each store.

The goal is to provide new school supplies to Hoosier children, whether online or in the classroom, amid COVID-19. This national campaign can be followed on social media using the hashtag #StuffTheBus.

For those unable to go to Walmart, there is a online registry of all the items needed; each item requires just one click to buy. To find a local Walmart “Registry for Good” wish list, go to SalvationArmyIndiana.org.

– Journal Gazette