Diocese extends time to miss Mass

Fort Wayne area Roman Catholics concerned about attending Mass in person because of COVID-19 have a reprieve.

Indiana bishops previously issued a dispensation from the obligation to attend that was to continue until Aug. 15. But on Monday, the date was extended to Nov. 1.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is part of the committee of bishops who issued the new dispensation.

“While commending our pastors and pastoral life coordinators who have gone to great lengths to assure safe worship spaces in our churches, due to the increase in the COVID-19 cases in our state, the Indiana bishops have decided to extend the dispensation from the obligation of Sunday Mass attendance,” the bishops said in a statement.

The date might change if “further developments determine otherwise,” the statement added.

The dioceses of Evansville, Gary, Lafayette and the Archdiocese of Indianapolis are also covered by the extension.

The bishops suspended public liturgies March 18 in light of information and recommendations from health officials concerning the danger of COVID-19 and the urgency to stem the spread of the virus.

The local diocese allowed public liturgies to resume May 23-24. Directives were also put in place to observe social distancing and to mandate wearing a face covering while attending.

Rhoades in May also informed pastors that if local or state rules were stricter than the diocesan directives, the local or state directives should be followed.

The local diocese's 14 counties have reported 15,310 COVID-19 cases to the state health department, about 22% of all reported cases in Indiana.

Those counties have an average seven-day positivity rate of 7.3%, which is the percentage of people who tested positive for the virus in the week ending July 28.

That is the same as the state's overall rate.

Allen County's positivity rate is higher at 10.2%. Other positivity rates in double digits in the diocese's counties are LaGrange at 13.8% and DeKalb at 13.6%.

