Request made to state justices to let lawyers work polls

INDIANAPOLIS – Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine wants to put lawyers to work at the polls Nov. 3.

He sent a letter Tuesday to Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush and the Indiana State Bar Association suggesting lawyers work the polls in exchange for continuing legal education credit. Shine is a lawyer himself.

“Unquestionably, the COVID-19 pandemic complicates the upcoming General Election Day 2020 plans,” Shine said in the letter. “Many county election boards throughout the state are struggling to find sufficient numbers of poll workers to cover their voting locations.”

That's because some of the more reliable poll workers are senior citizens who might be at higher risk of COVID-19 complications. In the June election, counties limited the number of voting locations – causing long lines for voters.

That could be made worse in the fall since Republicans have refused to expand the use of mail-in voting for the general election.

Shine said he modeled the idea after a program announced by the Ohio Supreme Court.

But he added his own spin to it. In addition to earning one continuing legal education credit, Shine proposes the day's work also count as one hour of pro bono work – work undertaken voluntarily and without payment – encouraged by the state bar. And he would have lawyers donate their poll worker pay – up to $150 a day depending on the county – to Indiana Legal Services to help indigent litigants.

“If adopted, this proposal would increase the number of qualified poll workers, while also benefiting the community as a whole. Attorneys would be rewarded with completing a portion of their annual CLE requirements and pro bono reporting,” Shine's letter said.

The Supreme Court hadn't yet reviewed the letter and declined comment Tuesday.

Indiana State Bar Association President Leslie Craig Henderzahs said the decision is up to the Indiana Supreme Court and the Office of Admissions and Continuing Education to determine if working the polls would qualify.

But she added that “volunteering at the polls, while maintaining safety precautions, is an excellent way for healthy legal professionals to support our election process.”

nkelly@jg.net