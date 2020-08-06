Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Auburn Auction closed to public

Citing safety protocols amid the pandemic, RM Auctions announced Wednesday that its annual Auburn Fall auction over Labor Day weekend will be closed to general admission but will allow pre-registered bidders and accompanying guests to attend.

Those interested in attending the event Sept. 3-5 are encouraged to register to bid on the website, rmsothebys.com.

The auction house said the decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of its clients, event attendees and staff, and to ensure that proper physical distancing can take place.

RM Auctions also announced it's canceling this year's Swap Meet. Any currently registered vendors will be automatically refunded full rental space costs.

The event's Car Corral will move forward but with limited sign-up slots available.

State launches grant program

Indiana officials on Wednesday launched Taking Care of Main Street, an initiative to provide operational support grants for local programs.

“Downtowns are the heartbeats of our rural communities, and we recognize the significant impact our businesses and organizations have faced throughout this pandemic,” Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a statement. “Indiana Main Street organizations continue to serve as vital resources, particularly in our small and rural areas, and this is yet another way we can support them in their efforts.”

Crouch is also interim executive director of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.

Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to at least 40 Main Street programs based on criteria including:

• A designated Indiana Main Street with an operational history of at least two consecutive years;

• Demonstrated impact of COVID-19 on their Main Street community;

• Provided explanation of how a reduction of funds has impacted the program's activities;

• Explanation of how funds will assist the organization and what future funding will support;

• Demonstrated operating costs in excess of $10,000.

Awards to eligible applicants will be on a first come, first serve basis. Upon receiving a fully executed grant agreement, the grantee will receive 100 percent of the grant award.

Only online applications will be accepted.

For more program information, go to www.in.gov/ocra/3016.htm.

Phil to pay 99% of health premiums

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic said Wednesday it will pay 99% of musician health care premiums during the furlough that runs from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.

This is the maximum allowed by the health care policy provider, a news release said. The remaining 1% will be paid by each individual musician.

“We are delighted to be back at the table with our valued musicians working to ensure their health care during this unprecedented time,” Philharmonic Board Chair Chuck Surack said in a statement.

Three weeks ago, the board of directors voted to suspend concerts through most of January 2021 and to furlough musicians and lay off five full- and part-time staff members.

The announcement was a response to the global coronavirus pandemic and the operational disruptions throughout the country.

Since mid-March, the Philharmonic had been forced to cancel or reschedule dozens of concerts and events, including most summer concerts.

The board of the Philharmonic decided to continue to pay its full-time and per-service musicians through the end of the season, then extended pay through the summer season.

The Philharmonic management and musicians are currently meeting to negotiate the terms of a short-term agreement for the furlough period.