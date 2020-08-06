Council OKs 2 asphalt projects

A pair of major asphalt resurfacing packages moved forward after two unanimous votes by the Fort Wayne City Council, amounting to more than $2 million in street improvements to the city's northwest and southeast quadrants.

The council also approved a $454,368 contract Tuesday night with Key Concrete for street repairs in the Greater McMillen Park neighborhood.

The first contract, for $1,292,429, was awarded to E&B Paving. According to City Council documents, the resurfacing projects will take place in City Council Districts 2 and 3.

About 7.6 miles of street will be paved as part of the package, said Matt Gray, transportation engineering manager.

The second contract, for $1,097,942, will cover repaving efforts for City Council Districts 5 and 6. That contract was awarded to Wayne Asphalt and covers about six miles of new asphalt pavement, Gray said.

Both contracts cover milling and resurfacing, patching where necessary, and furnishing and adjusting new and existing castings, as well as pavement markings and signal detection work, Gray added.

According to city documents, the northwest resurfacing projects are expected to be substantially complete by Nov. 20. Southeast-side projects are expected to be complete by Nov. 27.

The concrete resurfacing contract will cover Phase 3 of concrete street repairs to the Greater McMillen Park neighborhood south of Pontiac Street. In addition to repairing deteriorated concrete streets, the project will add new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps and walkways, where necessary.

There are some streets in the neighborhood where only small patches of concrete need to be replaced, while others require larger repairs, Gray said, in response to a question from Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, who represents the area where the project will take place.

The project will cover 1,800 feet of new concrete pavement and is expected to be complete in May 2021.

More information regarding 2020 asphalt resurfacing and concrete street repair projects can be found at cityoffortwayne.org/invest.

