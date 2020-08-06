Parkview to tackle suicide prevention

Parkview Health will create a regional suicide prevention program using a $772,000 grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, officials announced Wednesday.

Connie Kerrigan, Parkview Behavioral Health Institute's community outreach director, referenced data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers show Indiana's suicide rate climbed 25% in the seven-year span ended last year to 16.9 suicide deaths per 100,000 people from 13.5 in 2012.

The national rate increased to 14.5 per 100,000 from 12.4 during the same period, a 17% increase.

“Northeast Indiana has a critical need for suicide prevention efforts, and the effects of the pandemic have heightened that need,” Kerrigan said in a statement. “For those at risk for suicide, we know there is a disconnect between seeing a health care provider and then following up with treatment or other services. The SOS navigators will help bridge this gap and ensure continuity of care.”

Four SOS – or Suicide Obviation and Support – navigators and one project coordinator position will be paid for with the grant, according to a news release.

The professionals will be embedded in hospital emergency departments and connected to resources within the Parkview Behavioral Health Institute. They will also be placed in domestic violence organizations and emergency shelters.

Their duties will include providing support for suicidal crisis and domestic violence victims and coordinating care and referrals to treatment programs, support services and community resources.

The SOS navigator program, expected to be launched within the next three months, will cover eight northeast Indiana counties: Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Wabash and Whitley.

The suicide support team will conduct suicide prevention training for health care providers and community organizations. Parkview has used the model for opiate and substance use disorder.

Two recent community surveys conducted by the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation found 55% of respondents are responding negatively to pandemic-related sanctions, according to a news release.

Anyone needing mental health resources can call the Parkview Behavioral Health HelpLine at 260-373-7500 or 800-284-8439 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.