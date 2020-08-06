Relief available for local firms

Beginning Monday, local small businesses will be able to apply for interest-free loans because of a partnership between the city of Fort Wayne and Brightpoint.

Local businesses with fewer than 30 employees can apply for loans up to $20,000. The Small Business Emergency Relief Program has a total of $300,000 available, officials announced Wednesday.

The first year's payments are also forgivable. Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to, rent; utilities; changes to physical business caused by the pandemic; and licenses and application fees.

The funds are part of a one-time allotment of $1.7 million issued to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as part of the CARES Act.

Most Fort Wayne employers are small businesses, Mayor Tom Henry said during a news conference. According to a news release, of Allen County's 9,269 businesses, 7,465 employ fewer than 20 people.

“Unfortunately, many of them today are suffering because of this current environment,” Henry said. “We must do everything we can, as a community, to help them survive and thrive.”

Kelly Lundberg, the city's director of Housing and Neighborhood Services, said the city's total allotment of CARES Act funding is being stretched throughout the community under programs designed to help residents who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to look for ways to leverage these resources and make sure that we're using them to meet the most critical needs of the community,” Lundberg said.

Andrea Robinson, the city's economic development administrator, said local businesses have been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

“Small businesses are the economic engine of our community. That's really what makes us unique,” she said. “That's what keeps us going and happy and full of life, so it's really important that we find a way to assist these businesses during these challenging times.”

Robinson said she's grateful for partnerships with Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the city's Black Chamber of Commerce and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, all of which will help spread the word about assistance.

Brightpoint, a local nonprofit that seeks to help individuals and families escape poverty, will begin taking applications Monday, CEO Steve Hoffman said.

Hoffman described the program as a great fit for Brightpoint, which provides several programs for area small businesses. He encouraged any small business facing difficulty as a result of the pandemic to reach out.

“If a business doesn't quite fit into this program, we might be able to fit them into other resources we have,” Hoffman said.

Those interested in applying for a loan can call 260-423-3546, ext. 601, or 1-800-589-3506, ext. 601.

More information about the Small Business Emergency Relief Program and other community resources is also available online at cityoffortwayne.org/COVID-19.

The application period will be open through Aug. 24. Assistance will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

