Rental aid program given boost

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he would add $15 million to a state rental assistance program – but not renew moratoriums on utility shutoffs and eviction proceedings.

Those protections will end Aug. 14, meaning landlords and banks can pursue litigation.

The rental assistance program – which can provide up to $2,000 in back rent – is now at $40 million, funded by federal pandemic relief funds. Information on that program can be found at www.indianahousingnow.org.

Holcomb also stressed that existing programs can help Hoosiers.

“We do have programs and funding and resources to help residents who are in need,” Holcomb said. “I want that to be crystal clear. If you are in need we are here.”

For instance, the Indiana Foreclosure Prevention Network might be able to help homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments. Information can be found at www.877gethope.org.

Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box answered a lot of questions regarding the reopening of schools – especially as positive coronavirus cases popped up in several districts statewide in the first week.

Box said that is to be expected and doesn't mean a school should automatically shut down. “Having a case of COVID in a school should not be a cause for panic or a reason to close. It's a reason to take action,” Box said.

She explained it might depend on if cases are confined to one class or grade or are found throughout a school building.

Box also defended Holcomb's revamped executive order that allows students to remove their masks if they are sitting at their desk within 3 feet of another student. It previously said 6 feet, and 6 feet has been the distance that health experts have focused on all year.

She said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 3 to 6 feet and that has been the message to schools as they prepared to open. Box said some schools could get to 4 feet between desks but not quite 6.

“We worked very hard with them to make sure desks are oriented in the same direction,” she said, noting if a child sneezes or coughs it will be toward another student's back.

Box said they are still focusing on the importance of wearing masks on the bus, in the hallways, going to the bathroom and lunch.

“This is really new to a lot of kids, so we were really trying to help to break them into this,” she said.

Holcomb was asked several times about why he is against expanding mail-in absentee voting in the fall. For the primary in June, citizens could request a mail-in ballot regardless of reason. But now they must fit within strict “excuses” – such as being 65 or older or having to work all day.

Indiana is one of only seven states not to allow no-excuse mail-in voting.

He said the polls will be safe and secure for people to vote in person – noting he didn't know of any Hoosiers who contracted COVID-19 while voting in June.

But he also admitted he didn't know of any voter fraud with Indiana mail-in ballots either.

Holcomb said fraud isn't the reason he opposes it – and he also called it “inaccurate” to say President Donald Trump's opposition is the reason. The governor did say he wants to make sure the election system can handle the volume of expanded vote by mail.

“It's called Election Day not Election Month,” Holcomb said – noting Hoosiers can vote in person 28 days before the election.

The governor is waiting for a federal judge to rule on a lawsuit trying to force the expansion.

