Civil Conversations Series discusses reforming police

A local law enforcement officer said Thursday that police are working to improve communications with Fort Wayne residents. But a racial justice activist said they need to work harder.

“Do I think we should defund the police? No. I think we need to refocus it and get to the nitty-gritty of the problem: Police need to get out here and communicate with these young people,” ChangeMakers activist Brittiane Jones said during a panel discussion titled “Police: Defund/Defend.”

“They need to know where we stand and how we feel and what we want, not what they think is in our best interest,” Jones told about 100 people – who were wearing masks and social distancing in lawn chairs – at the Barr Street Market.

Jones said Fort Wayne's south side has been “ignored” by police, businesses and youth activity groups, contributing to unrest, drug use and gun violence among young adults.

Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, public information officer for the Fort Wayne Police Department, said officers routinely engage with citizens – even playing basketball with them, as Jackson suggested they should – and are willing to meet with anybody or any organization.

“This can't be an us-versus-them. It has to be our community, because that's what it is,” Rosales-Scatena said.

Advancing Voices of Women organized the discussion as part of its Civil Conversations series.

There was little talk about prospects for defunding the city police department. Rosales-Scatena said it ranks only 47th in officer pay among municipal departments in Indiana.

Police reform advocates say defunding police means reallocating part of their funds to mental health specialists. Rosales-Scatena and business consultant Dottie Davis, a former city police officer and former security director for Fort Wayne Community Schools, each said that Fort Wayne police officers receive training in mental health through the Crisis Intervention Team, which began in 2001.

“I was on the police department when we had social workers severely injured because they were going into people's homes and they didn't have the training and skills and recognition of someone who might be dangerous or who might be armed with a weapon,” Davis said.

Rosales-Scatena said the Crisis Intervention Team responded to 2,872 calls last year, more than double the calls it received in 2017.

“Our officers are making a difference with mentally ill people,” she said.

Only one question for the panel regarded downtown protests this spring in which police used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets on demonstrators. Protests over racial injustice and police brutality erupted around the nation after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Jones, who also goes by the name Minny Jackson, said she saw protester Balin Brake struck in the face by a police tear gas canister, costing him an eye.

“So if we want to bridge that gap, if we want to start somewhere, we gotta start with holding somebody accountable for what happened” to Brake, Jones said.

Davis said Thursday's conversation should be repeated in churches, at companies and elsewhere.

“I think that people are angry,” Davis said. “I think people are really hurt, and I don't think that COVID has helped much. ... And I think that even more so, we have to be better listeners.”

City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, said: “We've got to find a way to meet in the middle. ... But we have to start talking to one another.”

AVOW's Civil Conversations series is sponsored by The Journal Gazette Foundation.

