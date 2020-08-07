Rousseau Center to be early voting location

The Allen County Board of Election today established an additional early voting location at the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne and formally approved temporarily relocating the board's office to Memorial Coliseum.

The board also set the number of polling places for Election Day in-person voting on Nov. 3 to 70 instead of 116.

The latter two actions were taken to help insure safer voting in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

rsalter@jg.net