Surge in area cases filling up ICU beds

Beds in northeast Indiana intensive care units are in short supply, as the coronavirus continues to impact the area.

Data released by the Indiana State Department of Health show only 10 ICU beds available in an 11-county region that includes Allen County. Most of the area's 230 ICU beds – 180, or 78% – are being used by patients not infected with the disease caused by the coronavirus, while 40 are COVID-19 patients.

That leaves few open spots for coronavirus patients who might need them, while confirmed cases of COVID-19 and deaths caused by the disease continued to rise Thursday.

“We are seeing a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases along with increasing positivity of tests, which is concerning,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said in an emailed statement. “We have a weekly meeting with the hospital systems and are monitoring the situation. We continue to urge people to follow the governor's mask order, practice social distancing, hand hygiene and stay home when ill.”

Availability of ICU beds has been dropping for at least the past week in District 3, which includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. Just 6.5% were open July 29, and data show that dipped the next day to 2% but fluctuated in the days leading to Thursday.

Officials with the area's largest hospitals – Parkview and Lutheran – and the leader of the Indiana Hospital Association said help is available for residents who need it, despite those figures.

“While open ICU beds appear to (be) lower than in recent weeks, it should also be noted the ventilator availability is still more than adequate for patients who need high levels of care,” association President Brian Tabor said in an email. “Most hospitals also have plans in place to adapt to changing conditions by adding some additional ICU beds if needed.

“Indiana hospitals are absolutely prepared to safely care for patients with COVID or other conditions, however, we must all do our part to slow the spread.”

As of late Thursday afternoon, nearly 78% of ventilators were available in District 3. About 5% of the area's 269 ventilators are being used by COVID-19 patients.

Statewide, 82% of ventilators are available.

Lutheran officials “have identified areas within our hospitals and affiliated clinic spaces that could be used for additional bed capacity as part of our pandemic response plan, including pre-op and anesthesia care units,” according to a statement provided by LauraMarie Carmody of the hospital's marketing and community relations office.

“We have no concerns about our ability to meet the critical care needs of our community,” the statement says.

Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle echoed that, saying “the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our system is lower than what we saw earlier this summer following the initial state reopening” and noting area hospitals often operated near capacity before the pandemic.

The opening this month of a new Parkview Regional Medical Center tower to expand hospital capacity could provide more space for critical care patients, she said.

“Construction of the tower was actually expedited to give PRMC additional space should we see a surge in COVID-19 cases,” Brigle said.

Megan Wade-Taxter, a state health department spokeswoman, said her agency is “working with hospitals to ensure that the necessary resources are available.”

“We continue to educate Hoosiers about the benefits of wearing a mask to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as well as the importance of following other prevention tips,” she said.

The Allen County Department of Health reported 33 new cases – including five probable cases – of the disease, bringing the total to 3,750 local infections. There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and 160 Allen County residents have been killed by COVID-19.

State officials reported 29 new Allen County cases, though differences in reporting and delays in test results often result in different statistics between the two agencies.

Allen County has the most confirmed cases and deaths among counties in northeast Indiana, but it ranks fourth and third, respectively, in those categories statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state reported six new deaths in Indiana, bringing the total to 2,811. health department officials said 1,051 new cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 71,015.

