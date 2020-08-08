Early-vote site added, polling spots pared

The Allen County Election Board on Friday established an additional early-voting site at Rousseau Centre downtown and trimmed the number of Election Day polling places from 116 to 70.

The board also formally approved the previously announced temporary relocation of the election office from Rousseau Centre to Memorial Coliseum.

The actions were taken to help ensure safer voting amid the coronavirus, officials said – in a year when conducting a presidential election during a pandemic will cost taxpayers more.

Beth Dlug, director of elections, told the board she would seek $243,000 from Allen County Council on Aug. 20 to cover additional anticipated election expenses.

The increases are for postage and printing for mail-in absentee ballots, Dlug said. She said 50,000 people are expected to vote absentee this year, up from about 10,000 in a typical year.

She said 30,000 more people are anticipated to vote early and 70,000 to vote Nov. 3, Election Day.

Dlug said the number of polling places is being trimmed to the same number used for the primary. Fewer locations will cut the number of needed poll workers by about 100, exposing fewer people to potential exposure to the virus, she said.

The number of voting machines will not change, Dlug said. An analysis of locations, some of which were unavailable or too small to allow for social distancing, led to which locations will be cut, she said.

Voters are being assigned to new locations in proximity to the closed locations, she said. Voters can expect to get a postcard listing their new polling place after Labor Day, she said.

The early-voting site at Rousseau will join three others – Salomon Farm Park, Indiana Wesleyan University and the Public Safety Academy. Rousseau Centre has previously been an early-voting site, she added.

Ivy Tech Community College will not have an early-?voting site this year in favor of the site at the board's temporary office at the Coliseum, Dlug said. The office will move Aug. 17 to Expo IV at the Coliseum, where it will remain until Nov. 13.

But much about the upcoming presidential election remains up in the air, officials said.

Local election officials are awaiting word on how to conduct the election among residents in nursing homes, Dlug said. It's also unclear how much personal protective equipment the state will provide at the polls.

Whether the board could place a secure drop box for absentee ballots outside the Coliseum has generated divided opinions, with one state official saying it would be illegal. Dlug said.

A report from another county says it is allowed.

Also undecided is whether voters will be allowed to vote by absentee ballot without giving a reason, as was the case in the primary.

“The feedback from voters is that they would like to see no-excuse absentee voting,” Dlug said. But so far, there has been no word on that, she said.

Tim Pape, a Fort Wayne attorney who is the Democratic Party representative on the board, told The Journal Gazette he was “very disappointed” in that.

He added that wording on the ballots indicating a voter expected to be “confined” on Election Day and therefore eligible to vote absentee might be interpreted to allow some COVID-19-related absentee voting.

