Bookbag giveaway crucial as schools begin new year

The Adam Blakey Holiday Foundation got its start about five years ago, when Blakey overheard a heartbreaking conversation.

It was Christmas and there were kids who weren’t going to get any gifts from Santa because the family couldn’t afford them.

Blakey, a forensic interviewer at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children, quickly took to social media and those four kids got their Christmas presents.

Saturday, the gifts were bookbags, supplies and hot dogs, 200 of them before they disappeared in an hour.

Set up at the Wayne High School parking lot, volunteers gave away about 350 bookbags filled with crayons, colored pencils, scissors, markers, index cards, notebooks and more, all according to grade level.

Two of the most appreciated items were masks and hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer was at the top of the list for people including Doris Clark, who picked up bookbags for her three grandchildren, 11, 12 and 15.

"I think it’s great," Clark said. The children’s aunt, Jasmine Johnson, at the wheel, clasped the bottles in her hands. At the bookbag giveaway, people were asked to drive up and bring their students.

Bookbags are important this year, even in the coronavirus pandemic. All four Allen County school districts will welcome back a percentage of their students in the buildings, although a remote learning option was offered.

Amijo Sagarsee, a volunteer and teacher at Portage Middle School in Fort Wayne, said the schools will have hand sanitizer stations set up, but it’s up to students and their families to have personal bottles on hand.

The bookbag giveaway began four years ago to fill a need. The Christmas gift program is the primary focus of the foundation, but if Blakey had to expand the foundation’s mission, he would choose to help with resources for the homeless. He fully intends to stay at the grassroots level, he added.

Most donations are private and outreach is through social media like Facebook and Instagram, Blakey said. At Christmas, the foundation normally takes care of about 50 families in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, where Blakey is from.

“People want to give. They just don’t know where to give,” Blakey said.

He came to Fort Wayne to play football at the University of Saint Francis, where he received his degree in social work, he said. He and his wife, Kelly Blakey, who helps with the foundation, have four children, three of whom were there Saturday to help.

The project got help from the Bloom Project. Marcello Robinson, Bloom Project’s lead mentor, said he and other volunteers helped with social media, supplies and volunteers.

Volunteer Emily Bernard said people were grateful for the help.

"Lots of appreciation," Bernard said.

One woman, glad to get those bottles of hand sanitizer, drove off with a heartfelt thank you.

"You’re a blessing in disguise!" she said.

