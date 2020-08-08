City seeking volunteers to test app for bicycling

The city of Fort Wayne is looking for volunteers to test out a new app designed to give bicyclists a smoother ride experience.

The app, called GiveMeGreen!, uses a smartphone to link to traffic signals. When a cyclist is within 300 feet of an intersection, the device will send a signal instructing the traffic light to turn green. The rider will then receive a text or vibration indicating that their approach was recorded.

That means cyclists with the app installed won't have to get off their bicycles to physically push the button for the pedestrian signal.

“It doesn't mean the light will be green when you get to the intersection, but it will be much sooner than if you rode over to the button and pushed it,” said Amy Hartzog, the city's program manager of greenways and trails. “We believe the technology will improve the rider experience whether you're on a leisurely ride or your daily commute.”

So far, the technology is installed at nine locations throughout Fort Wayne and the city is encouraging residents to download the app, test it, and provide feedback by emailing greenways@cityoffortwayne.org.

Fort Wayne is the second test city for the app, developed by Sensys Networks. The other city testing the app is Santa Clarita, California.

“We are trying this as a test project and we need cyclists to try it out and give us feedback,” Brent Spindler, the city's director of traffic operations said. “We think it's going to work well, especially when a bike comes to an intersection with little traffic.”

dgong@jg.net