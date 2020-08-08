City turns out to celebrate Promenade Park's 1-year anniversary

When organizers planned a celebration for Promenade Park's one-year anniversary, they chose an energetic theme: River, Set, Go!

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation and Riverfront Fort Wayne put yoga, water games and a paddle parade on the schedule, which stretched from early afternoon into the evening.

But the vast majority of people sitting Saturday mid-afternoon on the downtown park's chairs, benches and porch swings were focused on simply enjoying the 80-degree weather under clear skies. Their theme was more: Ready, Set, Relax!

"I just come down to see what it's all about," said Al Martin, a 91-year-old local man sitting on one of the swings. "A couple times a week, I come down here just to kill time."

Among the sights Martin saw were nine yoga instructors leading 15 to 20 participants in poses on the amphitheater's wide steps.

"They were out there two hours, stretching," Martin said, adding that he's never tried yoga. "Oh, I could do it all right. I just don't see the reason. I can still bend over and touch the ground without bending my knees."

Chuck Reddinger, the Parks Department's deputy director of recreation, said he wasn't sure what kind of turnout to expect considering the coronavirus pandemic. Promenade Park was a popular destination after its opening and through the winter into early spring. Dozens of people still visit every day. About a thousand were there Saturday over the course of the day and evening.

"We designed this event so we could handle a good-sized crowd, but we put most of the focus on events we could do on the river, where we could maintain that (6-foot) social distance," Reddinger said.

Keli Hankee, co-owner of Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap, said the turnout for Saturday's low-key celebration was "exceptional."

"I'm very pleased," she added.

Reddinger described the group yoga class as something new and different.

"We gave it a good trial run and, hopefully, it's something we can build on in the future," he said. "Where else in Fort Wayne can you do yoga on the river?"

Max Lopez, 18, sat in the shade, playing his ukulele and tambourine while waiting for friends to arrive.

"It's a pretty cool place," he said of Promenade Park, which he visits a couple times a week. "It has a distinct Postmodern look compared to most parks in town."

Although the river is one of Promenade Park's central attractions, Lopez hasn't been out on the water.

"I'm just literally enjoying the view," he said.

Lopez, a Northop High School graduate, plans to attend Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne during the spring semester before pursuing a culinary career.

"I love frying stuff," he said, after flashing an embarrassed smile for sounding "so American."

Wandiann Nazario, a native of Puerto Rico, was sitting in the shade with her husband and two sons, ages 9 and 6. The family lived in Fort Wayne for three years before moving to Elkhart four months ago for work.

"Every single weekend we come here, stay in a hotel and enjoy the downtown and friends," the 32-year-old factory worker said.

Like most park visitors Saturday, the Nazarios weren't wearing face masks, although they brought some along. "It's so hot," Nazario said, explaining why the items were tucked away in her bag.

The family has visited Promenade Park a few times.

"We enjoy every single time," she said, adding that the boys love the playground, walking on the treetop bridge and playing in the water at the splashpad.

Yusef Muhammad looks forward to when his 13-month-old daughter, Yaseera, is steady enough on her feet to toddle onto the splashpad. She stayed safely strapped into a stroller on Saturday, pushed by her mother.

Muhammad, 23, visits Promenade Park every couple of weeks. The Fort Wayne man enjoys the porch swings, which face the water. But he finds the whole park relaxing and "a nice, safe environment for kids to play."

"I walk around, sit under the trees, try to enjoy the nature feel," he said.

Celeste Bauer didn't dare get wet Saturday. The 5-year-old with the big white hair bow was at the park with her mom and dad for a dance recital scheduled later in the day. Celeste said she takes hip hop, tap and ballet lessons.

Michael Bauer, 46, said it was his first time visiting Promenade Park, a two-year project that cost $20 million and is the first of a planned three-phase riverfront redevelopment plan.

"It's beautiful, that's for sure," he said. "The pictures don't do it justice. You have to walk around. It's almost like you're in another city."

sslater@jg.net