Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

VA urge vets to go online for queries

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System said Friday it is asking veterans to use its online tools for routine or nonurgent questions.

• Telephone or video appointments – Veterans can receive care at home either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by going to myhealth.va.gov.

Veterans may also call, but VA is asking that vets call only with urgent needs.

To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

For questions, call 800-360-8387, ext. 75269.

• Prescription refills – Veterans can request prescription refills and order and ship medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app available at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill.

Vets can call the automated telephone line (800-360-8387) with prescription numbers ready. Call the pharmacy phone center and speak with a pharmacy technician at 765-677-3133 or 800-360-8387.

• Mail refill slips – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed holidays).

• Text message reminders – Use Annie's Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps veterans monitor for symptoms and can assist if they need to contact their VA facility for care. Enroll at mobile.va.gov/annie.

• Secure messaging: With My HealtheVet, VA's online patient portal, veterans can send online secure messages to their VA health care team to ask nonurgent questions.

Register at www.myhealth.va.gov.

For medication renewals or refills, send the secure message to: Northern Indiana Pharmacy Triage TriagePharm Team.

For more information about VA's Connected Care technologies, go to connectedcare.va.gov.

State to get more in CARES money

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced Friday $3.6 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants are being awarded to nine EDA Economic Development District organizations in Indiana to update development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the pandemic.

Region III-A Development & Regional Planning Commission in Kendallville will receive a $396,800 EDA CARES grant that will add staff to assist communities with grant applications focusing on addressing unemployment, and provide funds to assist small, locally owned businesses with e-commerce.

Ross also announced $16 million in CARES Act Recovery Assistance grants were awarded to adminster municipal revolving loan funds in the state. Fort Wayne will receive $6 million to make loans to coronavirus impacted small businesses in Allen County, officials said.

– Journal Gazette