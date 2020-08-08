Group fights to stop school demolition

Activists on Friday gathered outside a historic school building on the city's southeast side in an effort to spare the structure from the wrecking ball.

They succeeded – for now, at least.

Ward Elementary School opened in 1930 on Warsaw Street, east of Lafayette Street. Named for former Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Louis C. Ward, the building has been used as a kindergarten through eighth grade school, a prekindergarten through fifth grade school and the headquarters for the district's alternative education program.

It transitioned in 1990 to a theater arts magnet school.

Most students moved from the building to Weisser Park Elementary in 2001 amid dwindling enrollment, and the district shuttered what was later called Ward Education Center in 2017 to move alternative programs to the Center for Academic Success at Nebraska.

“The building required millions of dollars in repairs and renovations to remain an adequate learning space, and FWCS had a newer facility in much better condition that could be used to house the District's alternative learning program,” district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. “After sitting vacant for three years, FWCS investigated demolishing Ward.”

Some in the area – including more than two dozen people carrying signs Friday afternoon – pushed back, arguing the building should be saved.

Donita Mudd, who organized the protest, said a vacant lot is not needed in the area. She instead sees the vacant, aging brick building as a catalyst for change.

“They bring life to a community,” Mudd said, referring to such structures. “This could be our activity hub. (There's) too much possibility and potential to turn it into a vacant lot.”

Now, razing the building is being reconsidered.

“As concerns and interest have been raised about the building, those plans are currently on hold,” Stockman said in an email. “FWCS officials will meet with community leaders, elected officials and ARCH to discuss the building later this month.”

Diane Rogers, president of the Oxford Neighborhood Association, held a sign pleading for FWCS to “be a partner” with the southeast side of the city.

“When empty lots come in and the resources that the building could provide are so needed – it's sad, it's sickening, it's frustrating,” she said. “If this is a stepping stone, let it be a stepping stone.”

Katie Fyfe of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

