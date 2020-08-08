Pair returns to help protesters

The two women met during the Black Lives Matter downtown protests at the end of May when they served as part of the medic team, administering to protesters who got injured and providing snacks and bottles of water.

About a week ago, the “two Mandies” or “Mandie Squared,” as they call themselves, created the Facebook group Fort Wayne Street Medics “to get back down here and remember there's something we are still fighting for.”

Friday afternoon, they set up a blue tent and welcomed more than 30 protesters who brought their own signs or made new ones to hold up on Clinton Street in front of the Allen County Courthouse.

“Our goal is to be down here when they are protesting,” Mandie, who is a registered nurse, said. “We want them to be safe.”

Fort Wayne Street Medics will be at the Courthouse the next two Fridays, starting at 4 p.m., the women said.

They asked that their last names not be used. Mandie, who is a nurse, isn't sure her involvement in Black Lives Matter would be appreciated where she works.

“This (Indiana) is a fire-at-will state,” Mandie said. “They don't have to have any particular reason to fire you.”

Another reason the two women, who are white, prefer to stay at least somewhat anonymous is the cause itself.

“We're not trying to draw any attention to ourselves. We are trying to amplify Black Lives Matter voices,” Mandie, the nurse, said.

During the protests, there was a core group of more than 10 people who worked as medics during the protests, they said. Mandie, the event planner, was teargassed one of the nights in May, but she says she's not sure which one.

“Lots of people wanted to come out (Friday) but they're scared,” Mandi, the event planner, said. “We're not here for ourselves, but Black Lives Matter.”

Victor Chaney, 70, came to the protest with his 15-year-old granddaughter. He's a veteran protester, having been involved in human rights issues since 1965, he said.

A Lake County native who made his home in Fort Wayne and is a retired toolmaker, he recalled working in Gary for Operation Breadbasket with Black activist Jesse Jackson.

“Last time we were down here, they were teargassing people pretty good,” Chaney said. At that time, he feared for the safety of his granddaughter.

Several protesters wearing bright yellow Changemakers shirts also participated in the protest, as people arrived in groups of twos and threes.

Derek “O.G.” Nelson was wearing his Changemakers shirt as he talked about his upcoming case. He is fighting ongoing misdemeanor charges for rioting, obstructing traffic – basic offense, and disorderly conduct.

Nelson, whose daughter Alisha Nelson organized the first peaceful BLM protest May 29, said it didn't matter if he kept getting arrested.

“I'm going to speak out,” Nelson said.

