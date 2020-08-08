Police reform panel begins gathering info

Fort Wayne's Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice has shifted into gear, hearing reports from the city attorney and controller and drafting a mission statement.

The commission also set a biweekly meeting schedule during its July 31 meeting.

The meeting began with a presentation from City Controller Garry Morr, who provided the commission with an overview of Fort Wayne's finances, with special focus on police spending.

In 2020, the Fort Wayne Police Department's 2020 budget is $61,514,914 of $174,214,068 in available property tax dollars, Morr said. The police department's budget represents about 35.3% of that total budget.

“Of that $61 million, almost $58 million is salaries and equipment,” Morr said of the police department budget.

There are 514 employees in the police department, about 470 of whom are sworn officers.

Morr acknowledged what he described as mistaken claims that the police department's budget represents more than half of all city spending.

“I think what folks are mistakenly looking at is ... the total general fund of $103 million,” he said, saying that property tax dollars are also dispersed throughout various city departments and pension obligations.

Budgetary discussions included possibilities for adding funding to the police budget to pay for wraparound services, including training and community-oriented policing efforts. In response, Police Department spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena said the department welcomes suggestions for innovative programs that could help with community relations.

Adding funding to the police department to pay for wraparound services, additional training and other initiatives designed to improve community policing would require increases to residents' local income taxes, Morr said. Tax caps, added to the state constitution in 2008, have limited the amount of money a city can levy in annual property taxes.

Commission member Marty Pastora said whatever happens, the commission needs more context before making recommendations regarding how the department could better use its funds.

After some discussion, Pastor Anthony Pettus said foremost, the commission needs to “define what our mission is going to be.”

“I think this group has to figure out what are we going to be a part of, what are we going to do as a review board, what is going to be our responsibility, what are the parameters we're going to work in,” he said.

At the end of the July 31 meeting, commission members were presented with a draft mission statement that read:

“The Commission on Police Reforms and Racial Justice will provide recommendations and feedback to the administration and Fort Wayne Common Council on policies, practices and procedures related to the city of Fort Wayne's public safety division through community dialogue and engagement. The commission's goal is to bring about positive and meaningful change to promote equity and peace to help ensure all Fort Wayne residents, including specifically those who are Black, Indigenous or people of color, know they are respected, appreciated and valued.”

The commission will discuss and vote on the final wording at its next meeting, City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers said. Chambers is the commission's chairwoman.

Further discussion included a presentation from City Attorney Carol Helton regarding the composition, powers and duties of the city's Board of Public Safety, which oversees officer discipline.

Part of that segment of the discussion related to discipline and investigations of citizen complaints. Complaints from citizens must be taken in-person by the department's Internal Affairs division, FWPD Capt. Mitch McKinney said.

A letter is subsequently issued to the complainant once the investigation is concluded, Helton said.

How long an investigation takes varies on the nature of the issue, she added.

The commission will meet every other Friday at 8 a.m. Its next meeting is Aug. 14. Additionally, a Zoom town hall meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 19 and a procedural justice meeting from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 24.

Video of the entire July 31 commission meeting can be found online at https://bit.ly/2F3qcIk.

