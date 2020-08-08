State hits new mark for cases in one day

A record 1,253 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, state health officials announced Friday.

The number is the state's highest in one day. A total of 72,254 Indiana residents are known to have the novel coronavirus, and 2,821 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died, an increase of 10 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Another 202 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, two more residents have died from COVID-19 and 66 have tested positive, with 65 confirmed cases and one probable case. This brings the total to 3,816 cases and 162 deaths in the county.

Positive antigen tests, which are counted as probable COVID-19 cases, are now included in the Allen County Health Department's contact tracing efforts along with confirmed polymerase chain reaction test results that have been used to identify cases since the start of the pandemic. The Allen County case count now includes a total of 24 probable cases from rapid antigen tests reported since July 28, county health officials said.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the department's COVID-19 website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 227.

As of Friday, nearly 33% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 81% of ventilators are available across the state, state health officials said.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.