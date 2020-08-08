Surack dismisses Do it Best move to former bakery

Chuck Surack on Friday shot down speculation that Do it Best could move its headquarters into the former Perfection Bakeries building after its preferred destination, Electric Works, lost its $62 million funding commitment from the city.

“There's zero percent chance of this happening,” Surack said during a phone interview. “It's absolutely false.”

The idea was floated Thursday evening in a Facebook post by Steve Corona, a member of the Redevelopment Commission, the group that voted Monday to terminate the city's economic development agreement to provide taxpayer funds toward the $280 million Phase I of Electric Works.

The sticking point was over how much outside capital the developers had secured. City officials said RTM Ventures was $51 million short. The developers said it was closer to $8 million, a gap that would be closed after STAR Bank officials completed their loan review process.

Do it Best, a global hardware cooperative, was slated to be the anchor tenant in RTM Ventures' transformation of the former General Electric campus just south of downtown.

“Good...Better...Best!” Corona wrote on his Facebook page. “The former home of Perfection Bakeries would be a great place for Do It Best, and I bet the building's owner would sell it and even throw in a rooftop concert with his fabulous group of musicians.”

“Nearby food options? Oh my: Henry's. Tolon. Nawa. Coney Island. Proximo. JK O'Donnell. Minutes away,” Corona continued. “Corporate visitors will stay at the nearby Provenance boutique hotel. The bakery building finds itself around the corner from Promenade Park and Parkview Field. And I bet the city would build Do It Best an employee parking garage for a fraction of the Electric Works price tag. That could result in Mayor Henry and Council delivering more public dollars for our neighborhoods. Wow!”

The idea came “out of the curious mind of Steve Corona,” Corona said during a phone interview Friday.

After inspiration struck him Thursday evening, Corona drove around downtown and was impressed by the Perfection building's relatively good condition and proximity to other amenities.

But the property isn't available.

Mayor Tom Henry previously floated the idea of offering the building to Do it Best, Surack said.

“He threw it out a few weeks ago, and I told him it's absolutely not available for that,” Surack said.

Corona, who hadn't approached Surack, was philosophical after being told his brainstorm was a bust.

“That's what happens when you put wishful thinking out there,” he said.

So what does Surack plan to do with the former bakery building?

“There's nothing right now planned,” he said. “We're working on some things, but there's nothing to announce.”

